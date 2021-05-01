RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 629,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in RPM International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

