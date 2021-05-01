Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $75,010.89

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 70.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $75,010.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00070139 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,024,750 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.