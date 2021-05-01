Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 144.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

