SAFE2 Price Down 42.4% This Week (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00282445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.01094381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00725507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.71 or 0.99909408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

