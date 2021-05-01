Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.87% of Saga Communications worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saga Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. Company insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.44 and a beta of 0.73. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

