Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.99. Saia has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

