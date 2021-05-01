SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Hits $529,086.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, SakeToken has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $29.01 million and $529,086.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

