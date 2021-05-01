San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 5.7%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 129,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 112,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

