Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

SAND stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 970,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,551. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

