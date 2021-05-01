Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SRSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $16,035,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,036,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

