Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.72

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

