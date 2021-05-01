SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.72. 549,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,183. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,987.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.