Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.