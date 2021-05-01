Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $206,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

