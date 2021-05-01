Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.