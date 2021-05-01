Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 1,090,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,481. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

