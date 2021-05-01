Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $38.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.