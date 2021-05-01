Scotiabank Increases Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

