Scotiabank Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$125.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:WFG opened at C$94.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

