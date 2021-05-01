Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $461,420.78 and $577.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,653,184 coins and its circulating supply is 16,853,184 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

