Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. 1,534,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Seagen has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

