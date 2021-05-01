Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

