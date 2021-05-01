Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.