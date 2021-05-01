Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

