SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00016362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 25% against the US dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $6.64 million and $81,593.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

