Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $530,146.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

