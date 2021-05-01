Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

