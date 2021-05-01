Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.