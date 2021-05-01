Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $59.22 million and $1.58 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

