ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $506.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

