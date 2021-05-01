Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.01

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.01 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.06). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 269,459 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £241.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.85.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.