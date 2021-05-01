SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of SGL Carbon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

