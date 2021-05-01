Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The stock has a market cap of C$410.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

