Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,681,376 shares of company stock worth $248,651,802. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

