Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

