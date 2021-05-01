Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.
Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.