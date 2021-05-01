Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.