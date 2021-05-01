ShockWave Medical (SWAV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV):

4/28/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/26/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ShockWave Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

4/19/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ShockWave Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $147.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.46. 227,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

