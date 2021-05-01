Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Decreases By 58.8%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $235.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.94. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

