Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Declines By 56.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the March 31st total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ARTH stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

