Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Decreases By 29.8%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 23,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,561,000.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

