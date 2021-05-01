Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 81.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 22,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

