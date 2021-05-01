Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 81.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 22,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
