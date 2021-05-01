Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Expands By 45.2%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.
Daicel Company Profile
