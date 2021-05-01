Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declines By 49.8%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FAT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

