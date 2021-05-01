Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

