Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 65.9%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

