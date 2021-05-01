Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 65.9%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.
About Haitian International
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.