Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 100.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOVNP remained flat at $$20.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

