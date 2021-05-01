Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Drops By 64.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,493,031. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.