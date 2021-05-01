Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Drops By 64.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,493,031. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

