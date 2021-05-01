Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Grows By 82.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the March 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 527,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.