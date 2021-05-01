Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Drops By 54.3%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund comprises approximately 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,085. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

