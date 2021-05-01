Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Drops By 75.5%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KSSRF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

